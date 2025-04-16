Goodyear PD uses AI for suspect sketches

The Brief Goodyear Police is experimenting with using artificial intelligence for suspect sketches. The department hopes the technology will help them solve more crimes.



One Valley police department is experimenting with artificial intelligence in hopes of solving more crimes.

What they're saying:

For public relations officer and forensic artist for Goodyear Police, Michael Bonasera, the eureka moment came when he was experiencing artificial intelligence.

"We were just playing around with the new update, and I’m like, ‘Hmmm… what would happen if I put one of my drawings in there? Let’s just see,'" he said.

It looked great. Nearly identical to the person he drew. Then, he tried more.

"Everytime – jaw-dropping," he said.

That's when he put two and two together – this could be used for suspect sketches.

It starts with the victim describing a suspect to a forensic artist, and then a sketch is drawn. It's then put into an A.I. system for a more life-like image.

To show you how this can work, this is a sketch of me drawn by students at an Ironwood Elementary art class. Michael says he then works with his victim to get the details right. It's a process that once took hours, but now takes minutes.

"It’s now make him older, make him younger, make his eyes less blue, make his chin a little wider, and you just tell it, and it does it, until you turn it around, and they say–that’s the guy," said Bonasera.

For our photo, we were able to make this sketch look something like this. Compare that to this real photo the sketch is based on.

FOX 10's Lauren Clark.

"There’s a joke about putting forensic artists out of a job, and I am not – because I would be putting myself out of a job," Bonasera said. "What this is doing is you still have to have some artistic ability – the likeness, the similarities of that person."

Now, Goodyear Police is hoping this technology will help generate more leads to crack cases, and deliver justice to victims.

"As humans, we are naturally wanting to see the image, we want to – a drawing is one thing, but when we see a real photo, now we are drawn to it," said Bonasera.