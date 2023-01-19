Goodyear Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting

Officials with the Goodyear Police Department say an investigation is underway following an officer-involved shooting.

The shooting happened in the area of 75th Avenue and Southern, and at least a dozen police cars are reportedly at the scene.

No officers were injured, according to reports, and the suspect is dead. Police have yet to identify the suspect in the shooting, nor were any officers identified.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

(Click here for interactive map)