Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs
4
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Excessive Heat Warning
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Air Quality Alert
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Goodyear police looking for aggravated assault suspect

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - The Goodyear Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman accused of aggravated assault.

Police say Avondale resident N'Sayshable Denic Thomas, 19, may have been involved in unspecified incidents that happened near Van Buren and Estrella Parkway.

Thomas, who goes by the name "Nicci," is also wanted for questioning involving a shooting in the area.

Image 1 of 2

N’Sayshable Denic Thomas

The 19-year-old is said to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or Goodyear PD at 623-932-1220. Police say to avoid approaching her.

Where it happened: