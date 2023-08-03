Goodyear police looking for aggravated assault suspect

The Goodyear Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a woman accused of aggravated assault.

Police say Avondale resident N'Sayshable Denic Thomas, 19, may have been involved in unspecified incidents that happened near Van Buren and Estrella Parkway.

Thomas, who goes by the name "Nicci," is also wanted for questioning involving a shooting in the area.

The 19-year-old is said to be armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately or Goodyear PD at 623-932-1220. Police say to avoid approaching her.

