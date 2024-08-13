GOP requests voter proof of citizenship enforcement and a swift ruling by SCOTUS

Republicans are asking the Supreme Court to enforce the proof of citizenship law.

The GOP filed an emergency appeal with Justice Elena Kagan and want a decision by next week.

This battle over whether voters should have to prove citizenship to vote has been ongoing for a decade in Arizona.

This month, Republicans are asking the Supreme Court for a firm and final decision because not only is the presidential election around the corner, they say the border is wide open.

Featured article

Republicans are filing an emergency appeal, urging the Supreme Court to allow Arizona to enforce House Bill 2492, the proof of citizenship law.

The law requires documented proof of citizenship to cast a ballot in the presidential election, including those participating in vote by mail, but it was challenged by pro-voting organizations and blocked by a federal judge.

"I 100 percent believe that it’s a rock-solid right of American citizens to vote and I also 100 percent believe that people who are not American citizens shouldn’t get to decide policy for people who live here," said Gina Swaboda, Arizona GOP Chair.

Republicans claim that reinstating the law would ensure voter integrity during a time when President Biden’s open border policies are allowing for an influx of migrants.

Every vote counts in Arizona

Right now in Arizona, people who cannot provide proof of citizenship can only vote in federal elections - not state - unless the MVD has their records and every vote counts in Arizona, a critical swing state in the election.

"Look how close the presidential election was between Biden and Trump in 2020. 21,000 (vote difference) right? So there is concern about any votes, given Arizona’s super, super close elections," ASU professor Thom Reilly said.

But a Brennan Center for Justice study says voting by noncitizens is rare.

They found out of 23.5 million votes cast in the 2016 election there was only an estimated 30 incidents of suspected noncitizen voting - or 0.0001 percent of the votes cast.

Instead, the organizations who challenged the law argue HB 2492 only disenfranchises people who don’t have access to citizenship documents.

The DNC wrote in a statement:

"Trump and Republicans’ only strategy is to desperately attempt to undermine our democracy and attempt to restrict Arizonans’ right to vote. It won’t work," Cameron Niven, DNC spokesperson.

What's next?

Any challenges to the Republicans’ request have to be made by Friday.

Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan can decide the case alone or bring in her eight colleagues to help.

Republicans want a ruling by next Thursday, August 22.