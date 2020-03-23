Gov. Ducey announces launch of new coronavirus hotline in Arizona

On Monday, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey announced that the state has launched a new COVID-19 hotline that will give state residents a new way to to access important information related to the virus.

According to a statement, people in Arizona can now dial 2-1-1 to get coronavirus-related information in English and Spanish.

"We will continue to work closely with our partners throughout the state to ensure Arizonans can easily reach important information and stay healthy," read a portion of the statement.

According to the Governor's Office, the hotline will provide important information that includes how to prepare for and prevent the spread of COVID-19, testing information, what populations are at higher risk, what to do if a person gets sick, and a list of website with reliable information,

The hotline, according to the statement, will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. daily.

Additional Resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

