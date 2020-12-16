Gov. Ducey to visit COVID-19 vaccine distribution operation at Arizona State Fairgrounds

Governor Doug Ducey will visit the COVID-19 vaccine distribution site at the Arizona State Fairgrounds on Wednesday, December 16 before making an announcement as coronavirus cases surge across the state.

The governor will be joined by Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ for a tour of the drive-thru vaccination site that is being operated by Banner Health officials.

Ducey will then make an announcement at 2 p.m.

Following Ducey's announcement, Dr. Christ and frontline healthcare workers will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a news conference at 5 p.m., according to a news release from the health department.

As the state’s vaccination program began to ramp up, the state Department of Health Services on Dec. 16 reported 4,848 additional known COVID-19 cases and 108 deaths, bringing the state’s totals to 429,219 cases and 7,530 deaths.

A record 92% of Arizona’s inpatient beds were filled Tuesday, either by coronavirus patients or people hospitalized for other reasons, leaving only 8% available, according to the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The dashboard indicated that the hospital beds occupied on Tuesday were almost evenly divided between 3,809 coronavirus patients and 4,040 non-virus patients.

Arizona’s rate of bed usage has hovered in the 10% range since early December.

Hospital executives and public health experts have warned that the current surge, which has spiked since Thanksgiving, could exceed the health system’s capacity this month.

Wednesday’s report of 108 known deaths tied the number reported on Dec. 9 when state health officials said that day’s report included results of reviews of past death certificates that newly attributed some additional deaths to COVID-19.

Department of Health Services officials did not immediately respond to a query from The Associated Press asking whether Wednesday’s report included results from death certificate reviews.

The state recorded the highest number of daily coronavirus deaths on July 30 of 172 during the summer surge of infections.

The latest big increase in the state’s death toll from COVID-19 came as the seven-day rolling average of deaths in Arizona rose from 24.6 per day on Dec. 1 to 64.1 on Tuesday.

The state’s rolling averages of daily new cases and daily positivity in COVID-19 testing also increased during that period.

Meanwhile, Arizona in the week ended Tuesday had the fourth-worst coronavirus diagnosis rate among U.S. states, with one person in every 155 having been diagnosed with the virus between Dec. 8 and Dec. 15.

The diagnosis rate is calculated by dividing the state’s total population by the number of new cases over the previous week.

The first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine arrived in Arizona on December 14. The state is expected to receive 383,750 COVID-19 vaccine doses by the end of December.

"Maricopa will receive approximately 47,000 doses and Pima will receive approximately 11,000 doses, totaling approximately 58,000 doses," read a portion of a statement released by officials with Ducey's office.

In southern Arizona, the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted Dec. 15 to implement a mandatory countywide curfew in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19. The curfew will be in place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning immediately.

The board didn’t give a hard deadline for the curfew but said the positivity rate in the county must drop to 100 cases per every 100,000 residents for one week. That number currently is 357.

Pima County has had a voluntary curfew in place since Nov. 24. But after observing a number of businesses last weekend and collecting data, some county officials said the curfew wasn’t doing enough.

In another development, the Veterans Affairs agency on Dec. 15 began administering COVID-19 vaccinations to staff and veterans in Phoenix, starting with those at the VA health care system’s nursing home.

The vaccinations are voluntary for both staff and veterans. They will be offered next to staff of the emergency department and intensive care unit of the VA’s Phoenix medical center, spokeswoman Cindy Dorfner said.

The VA’s health care system in Phoenix was one of 37 VA sites across the country selected to provide vaccinations because it can vaccinate large numbers of people and store the vaccines at the required extremely cold temperatures, the agency said in a statement.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death. The vast majority of people recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

