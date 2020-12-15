Pima County to institute mandatory curfew amid surge in COVID-19 cases across Arizona

article

Media reports in Tucson state that the Pima County Board of Supervisors have voted to approve a mandatory curfew amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the county and other parts of Arizona.

According to reports by Tucson CBS/FOX affiliate KOLD-TV, the Pima County Board of Supervisors approved the mandatory curfew measure in a three-to-two vote, during an emergency meeting on Dec. 15.

In documents made available on the Pima County Government website, officials called for a mandatory curfew that will start at 10:00 p.m. each day, and end at 5:00 a.m. the following day. The curfew will be instituted on Dec. 15, and end when county health officials report that the number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the county fall below 100 per 100,000 people, based on a seven-day moving average.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services data on Dec. 15, the county has reported 798 new cases and 17 new deaths.

Previously, Pima County officials instituted a voluntary curfew between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., beginning on Nov. 23.

