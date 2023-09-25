Governors Ron DeSantis, Gavin Newsom to debate each other on FOX News' 'Hannity'

FOX News Channel’s Sean Hannity will moderate a red vs. blue state debate between Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis and Democrat California Governor Gavin Newsom, FOX News Media announced on Monday.

The 90-minute event will air at 9 p.m. ET on November 30 in Georgia, marking the first time the two prominent governors will face off in a debate.

"I’m looking forward to providing viewers with an informative debate about the everyday issues and governing philosophies that impact the lives of every American," Hannity said.

During Hannity’s June exclusive with Gov. Newson, the FOX News veteran first raised prospect of the California Democrat debating DeSantis, who officially signed on to participate in July.

"Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where – we’ll do it," DeSantis said after Newsom agreed.

Newsom, who has sparked 2024 presidential speculation but has said he would not run against fellow Democrat President Biden, has repeatedly challenged DeSantis to debate on varying issues, the first was last September with regard to migrants flights to the Massachusetts liberal enclave of Martha's Vineyard, a move that forced discussion on sanctuary immigration policies.

"Hannity" ended August 2023 as the No. 1 cable news in the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54 and averages 2.4 million viewers each night year-to-date, routinely ranking in the top five programs overall.

During Hannity’s legendary career, he has interviewed everyone from former President Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, then-President George W. Bush, then-Vice President Dick Cheney and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger to Sylvester Stallone, Roseanne Barr, Kim Kardashian, Mel Gibson and Michael Moore.

FOX News Media is also hosting Wednesday's Republican presidential primary debate in Simi Valley, California, from 9-11 p.m. ET at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. FOX News anchor Dana Perino, FOX Business host Stuart Varney and UNIVISION’s Ilia Calderón will co-moderate.

Visit FOXNews.com for more stories.