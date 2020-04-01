Grand Canyon National Park closed due to COVID-19 pandemic

article

Officials with the National Park Service say Grand Canyon National Park will be closed until further notice.

In a statement, National Park Service officials say they received a letter on Wednesday from Coconino County officials, recommending the national park be closed completely.

On Tuesday, a confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported at the Grand Canyon. On Tuesday night, Coconino County officials reported 82 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the county. The Grand Canyon is located within Coconino County.

The decision by National Park Service officials to close the park will take effect immediately. As recently as Wednesday morning, park officials have kept the Grand Canyon open, albeit with limited services due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

