Grand Canyon National Park motorboat incident on Colorado River leaves 1 dead, multiple injured
GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK - A motorboat flipped over in the Grand Canyon on Saturday afternoon leaving one person dead and multiple injured.
The Grand Canyon National Park Service (NPS) received a report at 2:12 p.m. of a flipped motorboat on the Colorado River at Bedrock Rapid in Arizona.
River rafting guide, GoRafting.com, says Bedrock Rapid is a "consistent rapid" rated a seven. The website says, "A large rocky island in the middle of the river divides the river into left and right channels. You can get into trouble here by failing to make the move around the rock island and flipping off of this feature."
Grand Canyon National Park tweeted: "SAR is underway to treat and transport injured patients. Incident is ongoing; no further information is available."
Related news
- Arizona woman dies while backpacking in Grand Canyon
- Man found dead in Grand Canyon after falling 200 feet from North Rim
- Flooding from monsoon rains sends rocks, debris crashing down into Grand Canyon