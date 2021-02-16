Grandmother, 3 children dead after Sugar Land house fire

article

A grandmother and three children have died after a house fire in Sugar Land, officials said.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Vista Lake Drive.

When fire crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed.

Authorities say the 41-year-old mother of the children and her female friend were found outside of the home and suffering from burns.

Sugar Land Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Adolph said a responder had to restrain the mother from going back into the house.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 WEATHER APP FOR LATEST ALERTS IN YOUR AREA

The grandmother and three children were found dead inside of the home.

He said they are still investigating the cause of the fire but that the neighborhood had been without power for over eight hours and social media posts from the family indicated they were using the fireplace to keep warm.

He did not have ages for the children but said they were elementary school-aged.

He said their mother was the daughter of the woman who died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.