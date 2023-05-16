Griffin starvation case: Parents arrested for attempted murder; 10-year-old recovering

The parents of a 10-year-old Griffin boy are accused of attempted murder and trying to starve the child to death.

Tyler and Krista Schindley are charged with attempted murder, false imprisonment, and cruelty to children, and other charges.

The Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney called the starvation case of a 10-year-old boy, one of the worst she has seen.

Police say the child managed to escape his family's home this past Friday and was found wondering along Westminster Circle by a neighbor. Police say he was confused, barefoot, hungry, and begged not to be taken back to his home.

The DA's voice cracked as she described the disturbing condition of the boy, who only weighed 36 pounds.

"As a mother, I can't comprehend it. As a human being, it breaks your heart. We aren't releasing any photos of this child for obvious reasons, but I will tell you, the photos are absolutely horrible, and anybody with a human heart, who looks at them, should be shaken to their core," DA Marie Broder revealed.

The child was rushed to the hospital began treated for malnutrition and a low heart rate.

The DA believes the neighbor saved the child's life.

"It is my true belief that had he not gotten out of the home, this case would be a very different one," DA Broder exclaimed.

Neighbors say the parents, Tyler and Krista Schindley, who are charged with attempted murder and child cruelty, among other charges, often left their older children at home for days while they vacationed.

Kim Seigler lives right next door and admits she worried about the children.

"That's just horrible. That anyone would be this and by them being my next-door neighbor it makes me wonder if I should have been more observant," Seigler said.

Police call this an active investigation

The other four remaining children are in Georgia Division of Family and Children Services custody.