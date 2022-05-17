Crews battle brush fire near Griffith Observatory

Crews are responding to a brush fire now being classified as a "major emergency" burning near the iconic Griffith Observatory Tuesday.

According to the LAFD, the fire has grown to about 4 acres and is burning in the area of 2675 N. Nottingham Avenue, south of the observatory near the Boy Scout Trail.

Firefighters are battling the fire by ground and air.

The fire is being fueled by the terrain, drought, and light-to-medium winds, officials said. It has been about three weeks since Los Angeles has seen any measurable rain.

The Griffith Observatory is currently closed as part of its regular hours. It is open Friday through Sunday.

Park rangers are currently assisting by keeping hikers from entering nearby trails.

No homes have been evacuated at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.