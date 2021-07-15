Expand / Collapse search
Flood Advisory
from THU 6:07 AM MST until THU 8:00 AM MST, Pima County
3
Flood Advisory
until THU 8:45 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Watch
until THU 11:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Guatemalan consulate sees 456 lone kids in Arizona in July

By Associated Press
Published 
Immigration
Associated Press
BORDER-WALL.jpg article

(Stephanie Bennett/Fox News)

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) - Guatemala’s consulate in Tucson, Arizona, said July 14 it has identified 456 unaccompanied Guatemalan minors, most between the ages of 7 and 17, who had been found by U.S. Border Patrol officers so far in July.

U.S. officials often ask home-country consulates to identify minors.

The Guatemalan Foreign Relations Ministry said Wednesday that the children were found in several Arizona border communities, including Sasabe, Naco and Nogales.

Each of those communities has a Mexican town of the same name on the other side of the border. Monday and Tuesday were particularly busy, with 80 kids identified.

The minors had entered the United States without proper documents. They were mainly from the heavily indigenous and rural provinces of Huehuetenango, San Marcos and Quiche.

Ursula Roldan, who researches migration at the Rafael Landívar University, said "the number seems very high in such a short span of time."

"I think it has to do with family reunification," Roldan said. "I think the immigrant smugglers are hurrying things up because there has been talk of investigating the smugglers’ structures."

Unaccompanied minors who make it into the U.S. are sometimes placed with relatives there. But the Guatemalan government says that so far this year, 2,873 unaccompanied minors have been deported from Mexico and the United States.

Continued Coverage

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: