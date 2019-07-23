Gunman's weapon repeatedly jams in failed murder attempt: Cops

The search was on for a hapless criminal who attempted to shoot a woman in Queens only to have his gun jam twice, according to the NYPD. Then, in his getaway, he fell over a fence.

The man- who wrapped a black shirt over his face- attempted to discharge his weapon at a woman in front of 109 Street and 109 Avenue in Ozone Park, according to a video released by police.

The gun did not fire as he tried a second time. The dramatic scene took place on July 19 at 6:40 p.m.

The man gave up and took off southbound on 109 Street and then westbound on 109 Avenue. His face was exposed as he ran.

He later took off a layer of clothes and attempted to hide it without leaving fingerprints behind. He is then captured on video falling over a fence he tried to hop.

The suspect is described as black. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jean shorts, black socks, and black 'Nike' slides. He had a black shirt wrapped around his head.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. You can remain anonymous.