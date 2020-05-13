Gyms reopen after orders to close amid COVID-19 pandemic were lifted

For some gyms across the Valley, Wednesday was reopening day.

Gyms, along with other businesses deemed non-essential, were not allowed to reopen due to the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Doug Ducey.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ducey said gyms and pools will be allowed to reopen on May 13.

Some gyms excited for reopening, but some are waiting longer to reopen

Some gym owners and employees are thrilled to get back to work.

"We are elated. We are so excited. A giant weight lifted of our back for all the employees to get back to work," said Tim Hatten, CEO of Mountainside Fitness.

Mountainside Fitness, however, is waiting longer to reopen, in order to make sure they can follow every guideline.

"That is a choice to make sure we have everything in place for everyone’s safety," said Hatten.

Lessons for managers

On Wednesday, managers are undergoing important lessons and learning guidelines for the new normal, such as how often to sanitize and how to help their clients stay safe.

"We are talking to them about healthy behavior and taking temperature, washing hands, cleanliness, about wiping down equipment," said Hatten.

Social Distancing measures

Mountainside Fitness will allow for social distancing by unplugging every other cardio machine. They are also decreasing the number of people allowed in their group classes, and will be sanitizing every hour.

The goal is to come back safely, in an effort to assure their clients who may be nervous to come back.

"We understand the environment. We are with you as a partner. For those who are nervous, try and see how you feel. Maybe don’t rush back in walk back in, as a fitness term, you could say," said Hatten.

Mountainside Fitness says they will start training the rest of their employees on Thursday, and the gym will reopen at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, May 18.

