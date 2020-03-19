Gynecology surgeon transforming her clinic due to coronavirus pandemic

A Valley doctor is taking social distancing to another level during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Kelly Roy, a gynecology surgeon, has transformed her clinic in hopes of helping her patients in a new way, with the help of telemedicine.

"Telemedicine works by allowing the patient to have a visit, an evaluation with a provider without having to actually be in the office," said Dr. Roy.

A patient can call or set up an appointment online. Afterwards, they will talk to a healthcare provider either over the phone or through video chat. It's a transition that Dr. Roy says is tough, but well worth the struggle.

"It's been overwhelming actually," said Dr. Roy. "We are pivoting also our surgeons, who are now not doing elective surgery, into our telemedicine platform."

As for patients that need to come in, the clinic has taken steps to ensure social distancing.

"We are separating our patients by moving out half of our exam room," said Dr. Roy.

If the time comes, Dr. Roy says they are ready to serve COVID-19 patients.

"Should the need arise for us to care for a mass number of patients with the COVID-19 disease, we are prepared to do that so telemedicine allows us to do that, as well as our resources here in our practice," said Dr. Roy.

Additional resources

Coronavirus (COVID-19) - How it spreads, symptoms, prevention, treatment, FAQ

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html (In Spanish/En Español)

Arizona COVID-19 Response - Public resources, FAQ, webinars

https://www.azdhs.gov/coronavirus

