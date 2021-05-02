HALO Animal Rescue vandalized for a 2nd time in a month

A Phoenix animal shelter needs help finding a man who vandalized its property. This is the second time in a month the shelter has been vandalized.

In the most recent vandalism, you see a man walking in front of HALO Animal Rescue in north Phoenix in security footage.

He then throws a rock through the front window.

Nobody was inside the shelter and no animals were hurt or stolen.

However, Halo employees had to spend much of Saturday morning cleaning up the mess left behind.

Anyone with information can call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Advertisement

Learn more about the rescue here https://www.halorescue.org/