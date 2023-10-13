Hamas 'Day of Rage': Security ramps up at Phoenix synagogues

Alongside his kids, Rabbi Shimi Ash sings the song of his faith amidst a difficult week.

"People are scared, people are worried," he said.

It's a sentiment that Mendy Deitsch, Rabbi of the Chabad of the East Valley, sympathizes with.

"It's been an extremely challenging week," he said.

After watching videos of violence unfolding the past few days, he says his community is on edge.

Today, the former leader of Hamas called for a so-called "Day of Rage."

Historically, experts say calls have manifested in large demonstrations or unrest in the West Bank region.

Ahead of concern for possible violence, several U.S. cities have beefed up security and police presence. In Phoenix, cop cars sat outside Jewish houses of worship.

Local Jewish leaders FOX 10 spoke with said they have not been made aware of any threats locally, but they're acting out of an abundance of caution.

"We have been in contact with local police authority and security personnel," said Deitsch.

"We’ve reached out to the Gilbert Police Department," said Rabbi Ash. I’ve spoken to the assistant chief, and they are going to be stepping up patrols in the Jewish sites in town. In addition, we have hired private security to ensure the safety of people. However, even though we’re cautious, we’re not going to be scared, we’re not going to lay down and cower. We are going to continue to practice our Judaism in the way that it needs to be practiced."

And he has this message to share with everyone:

"This message is to all mankind: adding acts of goodness and kindness is the only way to ensure the darkness gets put away. Looking at the videos and spending your entire time looking at the horrific events will not be good for you. Just focus on doing acts of goodness and kindness."

Jewish leaders emphasize that they are in constant contact with law enforcement.