Watch: Georgia police officer surprises boy with PlayStation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated July 26, 2023 2:27PM
Heartwarming News
FOX 5 Atlanta
V-HAPEVILLE-OFCR-GIVES-GAME-SYSTEM-TO-BOY-6A_00.00.05.54.jpg article

HAPEVILLE, Ga. - What started out as a call about a disturbance turned into a Hapeville officer making a boy's dream come true.

Officer Colleran was dispatched after someone called wanting a boy removed from their neighborhood.

When Colleran met with the kid, he found out the boy just wanted to do some yard work to save up for a PlayStation.

 "The young man was polite, respectful and truthful," the Hapeville Police Department wrote on Facebook. "Officer Colleran, a gamer himself, was impressed with the young man and thought he would help him reach his goal."

So the officer and some of his friends pooled their money together and not only bought the boy a PlayStation but also bought a gift card to pay for an online membership so the young gamer could play right away. 

In the video the police department shared, the boy was shocked by the amazing gift and gave the officer a hug.

V-HAPEVILLE-OFCR-GIVES-GAME-SYSTEM-TO-BOY-6A_00.00.19.42.jpg

"Officer Colleran made sure that this young man knew they would play on the same team online soon," the department wrote.