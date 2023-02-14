Happy birthday! Arizona celebrates 111 years of statehood
PHOENIX - Arizona is marking 111 years of statehood on Tuesday.
It was on Feb. 14, 1912, that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.
Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.
To celebrate Arizona's birthday, Gov. Katie Hobbs will join the Capitol Museum Guild for a presentation on Arizona's women governors who were born and raised in the state. The Navajo Nation's first female speaker of council will also be on hand.
The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report.
More Arizona headlines
- Arizona man from Nigeria romance scammed $3M from 'preyed upon' women, feds say
- GCU students featured in Rihanna's 'insane' Super Bowl Halftime show
- Arizona rancher denies killing Mexican shot dead by border
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
State flag of Arizona (file)