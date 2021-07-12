Happy birthday Ken Jeong: Celebrate with these free flicks on Tubi

Ken Jeong, the standup comedian, actor, television personality and licensed medical doctor turns 52 on July 13. Tubi, FOX’s free streaming service has several films featuring Jeong that you can stream for free to celebrate his birthday.

Since starting his acting career, Jeong has ceased practicing medicine but is still licensed in California. He made his breakout film appearance in the 2007 film "Knocked Up" and continued adding to his resume as Mr. Chow in "The Hangover," "The Hangover Part II," and "The Hangover Part III."

RELATED: 'I love you, Ken Jeong': Swan unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'

Prior to his debut on the big screen, Jeong performed standup comedy at The Laugh Factory comedy clubs and The Improv. He’s made several television appearances in "The Office," FOX’s "MADtv," "The Entourage," and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

In 2020, FOX announced Jeong as the host and co-executive producer of its new music game show, "I Can See Your Voice."

Commemorate Jeong’s special day with a variety of films available for free on Tubi.

Dr. Ken (2015) — Starring Ken Jeong, Suzy Nakamura, Tisha Campbell-Martin, Jonathan Slavin

"A well-meaning but gruff family physician with a questionable bedside manner juggles his medical practice and chaotic home life as a clueless dad."

The Masked Singer (2020) — Starring Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy

"Celebrity performers, costumed to conceal their identities but dropping hints along the way, compete each week as one is eliminated and unmasked."

Furry Vengance (2010) — Starring Brendan Fraser, Brooke Shields, Angela Kinsey, Ken Jeong

"The fur will fly when woodland creatures unite to stop the development schemes of a real estate executive (Brendan Fraser). Brooke Shields costars."

The Masked Dancer (2020) — Starring Craig Robinson, Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale, Bill Nye

"Various celebrities compete against one another in a dance talent contest, while shrouded from head to toe in elaborate and whimsical costumes."

RELATED: Ken Jeong donates $50,000 to Atlanta shooting victims' families

I Can See Your Voice (2020) — Starring Ken Jeong, Adrienne Houghton, Nick Lachey

"Contestants compete to win a cash prize if they can tell the difference between good and bad singers, without ever hearing them sing."

Ken Jeong in the "Group B Playoffs - These Masks Don't Lie" episode of "The Masked Dancer" on FOX.

Birds of Paradise (2014) — Starring Drake Bell, Ashley Tisdale, Ken Jeong, Jane Lynch, Jon Lovitz, Keith David, Dallas Lovato, Gina Briganti, Genoveva Winsen

"After a sparrow is mistaken for an exotic bird, he and his friend must learn to embrace their true selves as they set out on a dangerous adventure."

Ktown Cowboys (2015) — Starring Ken Jeong, Daniel Dae Kim, Danny Cho, Sunn Wee, Peter Jae

"Based on the smash web-series about a group of bro-mantic friends who evolve into adulthood while courting love, fun and nightlife in Koreatown."

Kims of Comedy (2004) — Starring Bobby Lee, Steve Byrne, Ken Jeong, Kevin Shea

"The Original Kims break new ground with an uncompromising look at Asian culture and some hilarious ethnic hang-ups. Featured are 4 of the top Asian comedians on stage today: Bobby Lee, Kevin Shea, Steve Byrne, and Dr. Ken Jeong."

Elsewhere (2019) — Starring Aden Young, Parker Posey, Ken Jeong, Beau Bridges, Jacki Weaver

"After being evicted from his beloved home, a man sets a desperate plan in motion to get it back, with very unlikely and life-changing results."

Tubi is an ad-supported video-on-demand service with a massive library of 30,000 movies and television shows that are free to stream for viewers. The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia and Mexico.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally.

Advertisement

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation. This story was reported from Boston.