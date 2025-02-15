Harkins Theaters offers deal to watch all 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards

The Brief Harkins Theatres is hosting a Best Picture film fest. Customers will be able to watch all 10 films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar with the purchase of an all-access pass for $40. The promotion runs through March 2, which is when the Academy Awards ceremony will take place.



The Academy Awards are around the corner and for those who want to catch up on all the top movies of the year, Harkins Theatres is airing all 10 movies up for best picture over the next two weeks at a sweet price.

What we know:

For just $40 or $4 per film, Harkins Theatres is offer customers passes to what they are calling a Best Picture Film Fest to catch up on all 10 nominated movies.

The 10 movies are listed below:

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

What you can do:

The all access pass can be purchased online or through the Harkins app. Harkins has 12 participating locations throughout the Valley and the pass lasts through March 2.

