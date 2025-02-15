Harkins Theaters offers deal to watch all 10 films nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards
PHOENIX - The Academy Awards are around the corner and for those who want to catch up on all the top movies of the year, Harkins Theatres is airing all 10 movies up for best picture over the next two weeks at a sweet price.
What we know:
For just $40 or $4 per film, Harkins Theatres is offer customers passes to what they are calling a Best Picture Film Fest to catch up on all 10 nominated movies.
The 10 movies are listed below:
- Anora
- The Brutalist
- A Complete Unknown
- Conclave
- Dune: Part Two
- Emilia Perez
- I'm Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Substance
- Wicked
What you can do:
The all access pass can be purchased online or through the Harkins app. Harkins has 12 participating locations throughout the Valley and the pass lasts through March 2.
