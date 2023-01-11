Former Harlem Globetrotter uses slam dunk for baby's gender reveal

A former Harlem Globetrotter revealed his baby’s gender to his girlfriend with a slam dunk while celebrating with his family and friends.

Former International and NCAA Dunk Champion Doug Anderson slammed a basketball through a net. It crushed a balloon full of pink powder to let the expectant mom, Madison Goodman, know that they were having a girl.

Goodman hadn’t looked at her latest ultrasound, but had a family member look and fill a balloon with the appropriate colored powder.

The memorable dunk took place at a basketball training facility in Aurora, Colorado, on January 7, 2023.

"I was very shocked," Goodman said. "We thought it’d be a fun way to celebrate our new baby due in June," she added.

Anderson, a 6'6" former player out of Kalamazoo has several clips on YouTube of his impressive dunks. He was a member of the Harlem Globetrotters for six years, according to his Instagram account.