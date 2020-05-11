Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino to reopen on May 15

Officials with the Ak-Chin Indian Community announced that Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino will reopen on May 15.

According to a statement, the reopening was approved by the Indian community's tribal council, and the casino will reopen at 9:00 a.m. on May 15.

In addition, officials say the casino's resort and tower guestrooms will also reopen on May 15, based on the number of guest reservations.

Casino, restaurant operations limited due to COVID-19

Tribal officials say social distancing measures will be put in place at the casino, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials say the casino floor will be open, with slot machine banks arranged in a way that allows for proper social distancing. Meanwhile, the blackjack tables will have limited seating.

Tribal officials say the casino's poker room, as well as its keno and bingo operations, will not reopen at this time.

As for restaurants, tribal officials say Dunkin Donuts, Copper Cactus, Chop Block & Brew, and Agaves will be open for food and beverage services, while the casino's buffet, as well as the Oak & Fork restaurant and Laurel Lounge, will not reopen at this time.

The casino's Events Center, Spa and Fitness Center, and valet services will remain closed at this time, officials say.

According to a statement posted on Caesars Entertainment's website, Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino closed at 4:00 a.m. on March 19 as a result of the pandemic. According to the Ak-Chin Indian Community Website, Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino, while owned by the Indian community, is managed by Harrah's.

Some Indian reservation casinos remain closed

While Harrah's Ak-Chin Casino is reopening, other casinos on Indian reservations near the Valley are still closed, with Talking Stick Resort and Casino Arizona closed through May 31.

Officials with Gila River Hotels & Casinos announced, on their website, that its three casinos will remain closed until further notice, following the guidance of the Gila River Indian Community Council and state officials.

Meanwhile, Desert Diamond Casinos, which is owned by the Tohono O'Odham Nation, remain closed until further notice, according to a post on its Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Fort McDowell Casino and We-Ko-Pa Resort and Conference Center will reopen on May 15, according to the casino's website.

