Have you seen him? Man flees from deputies during stolen car investigation in Maricopa County

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a man who escaped being taken into custody on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Just before 3:30 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near 114th Avenue and Lakeshore Drive in Youngtown. They found the stolen car with Cody Kline reportedly in the driver's seat.

"Deputies made contact with Cody and attempted to detain him but were unsuccessful. Cody Fled from deputies on foot and is still outstanding," the sheriff's office said.

If you've seen Kline or know where he might be, you're asked to call the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011.