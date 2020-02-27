Havocs 2-day camp out: GCU students camp out for basketball tickets

To get the best seats in the house for tonight's big game, students at Grand Canyon University are just about willing to do anything, even if it means camping out across the campus lawn.

"This morning was freezing, so everyone got up and tried to get out of here as fast as they can and get their wristbands," Tanner Snyder said.

Two days of pitching tents, rolling out sleeping bags, and late nights out on the damp campus grass may not have been as glamourous as a dorm.

"People started camping out like two days ago, which got more people to camp out, so they're like, 'this is a really big deal to do it,'" Jennifer Burke said.

But it made for an experience students wanted to be a part of.

"My alarm was going off and I was like, 'I really don't want to get up right now,' but then I look right next to me and it's like a whole slumber party -- so honestly, I'm fine with that. Fun for me!" Abi Beck said.

While making for a good price to pay for the best seats to tonight's game.