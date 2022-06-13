Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
2
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until THU 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami

Haywire, Double Fires: Wildfires merge in Coconino National Forest, force evacuations

By and FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated June 14, 2022 12:26PM
Wildfires
FOX 10 Phoenix

Latest on the Pipeline, other fires burning in the Coconino National Forest

Three fires are burning in the Coconino National Forest. Those include the Pipeline, Haywire and Double fires. Combined, they've burned more than 7,000 acres as of June 13.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Two growing wildfires in the Coconino National Forest have merged into one, officials said.

The Haywire Fire started 4 miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano. It was reported at 5:30 a.m. on June 13.

Meanwhile, the Double Fire, which was reported at 4 p.m. on June 12, burned 500 acres just 2 miles south of the Haywire Fire.

Authorities said on June 14 that the two fires merged. They have burned 4,052 acres and will now just be referred to as the Haywire Fire. The fire is 6 miles from the Pipeline Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres.

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155

Evacuations

Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:

  • Alpine Ranchos
  • Crater Estates

Shelter information

A Red Cross Shelter is at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

For household animals, you can take them to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. You're asked to check in with staff upon arrival.

For, horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens, they can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables.

Closures

The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 and further north.

  • Arizona Snowbowl
  • Wupatki National Monument
  • Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

