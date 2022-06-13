Haywire, Double Fires: Wildfires merge in Coconino National Forest, force evacuations

Two growing wildfires in the Coconino National Forest have merged into one, officials said.

The Haywire Fire started 4 miles east of Sunset Crater Volcano. It was reported at 5:30 a.m. on June 13.

Meanwhile, the Double Fire, which was reported at 4 p.m. on June 12, burned 500 acres just 2 miles south of the Haywire Fire.

Authorities said on June 14 that the two fires merged. They have burned 4,052 acres and will now just be referred to as the Haywire Fire. The fire is 6 miles from the Pipeline Fire, which has burned more than 20,000 acres.

Latest: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8155

Evacuations

Areas in GO status, meaning to evacuate now:

Alpine Ranchos

Crater Estates

Shelter information

A Red Cross Shelter is at Sinagua Middle School, 3950 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff.

For household animals, you can take them to the Coconino Humane Association, 3501 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff, AZ 86004. You're asked to check in with staff upon arrival.

For, horses, goats, sheep, pigs, and chickens, they can be taken to the Fort Tuthill County Stables.

Closures

The Coconino National Forest has closed nearly the entire northern portion of the forest from Interstate 40 and further north.

Arizona Snowbowl

Wupatki National Monument

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument

