HBO Max removes nearly 200 'Sesame Street' episodes

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Pima County
13
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 3:47 PM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Mohave County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 5:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:17 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 4:12 PM MST until SAT 7:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 2:57 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flood Watch
until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 5:04 PM MST until SAT 8:15 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Advisory
from SAT 3:17 PM MST until SAT 5:15 PM MST, Pima County

HBO Max removes nearly 200 'Sesame Street' episodes

By Janelle Ash
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
HBO Premiere of Sesame Street's The Magical Wand Chase at the Metrograph article

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 09: Sesame Street Characters (L-R) Big Bird, Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby attend HBO Premiere of Sesame Street's The Magical Wand Chase at the Metrograph on November 9, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/

Expand

HBO Max is axing about 200 episodes of "Sesame Street" from its streaming platform. but the reason for the purge is unclear.

Warner Bros. Discovery recently acquired HBO Max. On Friday, the streaming service listed 456 "Sesame Street" episodes available compared to about 650 that were available previously. HBO Max has not had access to all the show's episodes at the same time.

HBO Max only showcases episodes from seasons 1, 5 and 7, as well as the recent seasons 39-52.

An HBO Max spokesperson shared a statement with Fox News Digital on Saturday regarding to cut back on "Sesame Street."

‘SESAME STREET’ DEBUTS ASIAN AMERICAN MUPPET 

"'Sesame Street' is and has always been an important part of television culture and a crown jewel of our preschool offering," the statement began. 

"We are committed to continuing to bring ‘Sesame Street’ into families’ homes, including the newest season premiering this fall and the nearly 400 episodes of the most current and historic seasons that remain on Cartoonito on HBO Max."

The upcoming 53rd season will be available on the streaming service, the outlet reported.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER 

HBO and "Sesame Street" joined forces in 2015, which gave the streaming service priority to air all new episodes first, before it can be seen on the show’s longtime home, PBS. This agreement is effective until 2025.

The "Sesame Street" cut comes after HBO made an announcement on Wednesday saying that at least 36 additional shows will be leaving the platform this week. 

That includes 20 HBO original shows, as well as "Generation," "Infinity Train," and earlier this month, all eight of the "Harry Potter" films were axed.

Warner Bros. Discovery shared the removal of the shows comes with the new pending contract with Discovery+. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and Discovery+," the company said in a statement. "That will include the removal of some content from both platforms."

Read more of this story on FOX News. 