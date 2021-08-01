Woman shoots, kills man who had a history of assaulting her, deputies say

article

Authorities say a woman in north Harris County shot and killed a man Sunday morning for assaulting her and told deputies, it's not the first time he's done so.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office were called around 6:30 a.m. to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Bammelwood Dr., where a man was found laying on the ground from a fatal gunshot wound.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on preliminary information, officials say the man's girlfriend told them he was assaulting her and pulled a gun on her. A struggle ensued over the gun before it went off, hitting the man and ultimately killing him.

Investigators say there's a history of family violence between the two, with the man assaulting her in the past and been in and out of jail as a result. Simultaneously, authorities believe there's an element of "human trafficking" involved such as prostitution with her and possibly other women.

Deputies confirmed the case will be put before a grand jury. FOX 26 Houston will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP