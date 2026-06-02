'He was the rock of our family': Larry Fitzgerald's father dies at 71

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The Brief Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, passed away at the age of 71. Fitzgerald Sr. was a longtime sports writer and a staple in the Minnesota sports community. No cause of death was released for Fitzgerald Sr.



Larry Fitzgerald Sr., the father of Arizona Cardinals soon-to-be Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald, has died. He was 71.

No cause of death was given for Fitzgerald Sr.

What they're saying:

Statement from the Fitzgerald family: "It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of Larry Fitzgerald, Sr., a devoted father, husband, grandfather, and trailblazer in the Minnesota broadcasting community. He left us peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by his family and loved ones. We are so grateful for all the love and support we have received during this difficult time, especially from the team at Fairview Southdale Hospital. We ask for privacy as we mourn his loss."

Statement from Larry Fitzgerald: "My father was a man of strength, love and encouragement. He opened countless doors for me and my brother. He believed in us and pushed us to pursue every opportunity with conviction, he was the rock of our family. He taught us that perseverance, hard work, and unwavering commitment are the foundations of a meaningful life and personal success. I will carry his love, words, and wisdom with me always."

Statement from the Arizona Cardinals: "Our deepest condolences to Larry Fitzgerald and his family on the passing of Larry Sr., who spent so much time around the Cardinals and press boxes across the NFL. Our hearts go out to all of you during this incredibly difficult time.