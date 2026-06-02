Seen on TV: June 2
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Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Safe Schools Focus on Excellence
Arizona Highways Magazine
Culdesac Tempe
- 2016 E. Wildermuth Ave.
- Tempe, AZ 85281
- culdesac.com
SRP Hosts Downed Power Line Safety Demonstration
- 8 a.m.
- Tempe Service Center
- 110 W. Elliot Rd.
- Tempe, AZ 85283
- https://media.srpnet.com/srp-to-host-downed-power-line-safety-demo