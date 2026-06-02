Seen on TV: June 2

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Tuesday, June 2, 2026

Safe Schools Focus on Excellence

Arizona Highways Magazine

Culdesac Tempe

2016 E. Wildermuth Ave.

Tempe, AZ 85281

culdesac.com

SRP Hosts Downed Power Line Safety Demonstration

8 a.m.

Tempe Service Center

110 W. Elliot Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85283

https://media.srpnet.com/srp-to-host-downed-power-line-safety-demo

Live-streamed video