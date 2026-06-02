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Seen on TV: June 2

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Seen on TV - Links, events, video
Updated June 2, 2026 5:46 AM MST Published June 2, 2026 4:30 AM MST

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Tuesday, June 2, 2026

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