Health expert speaks out as businesses begin to slowly reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey has allowed some businesses to reopen, because of some downward trends that have been observed in recent weeks.

Will Humble is the Director of Arizona Public Health Association and the former Director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. He says despite the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise, the number of new daily hospitalizations and ICU bed utilization continues to decrease, which are two primary factors to interpret trends in our state.

Now that Gov. Ducey has begun to reopen some businesses, Humble worries if they are ready to reopen, because he says mitigation and safety are going to paramount in preventing the spread of the disease.

"I think so much has been about the when, so one of the key things I would be looking for, if I was in an elected official position, is talking to people at the Chamber of Commerce, the Restaurant Association, and saying how prepared are your members to open?" Humble said.

Humble went on to say customers are likely going to be very cognizant of the safety measures put in place, like the availability of hand sanitizer and social distancing requirements.

"If customers don’t see that when they expect to see that when they come in, then they’re going to lose customers," said Humble. "I think psychology is going to play a part here. Customers are going to expect to see mitigation measures in place. Places that don’t implement those types of things will be at a disadvantage of bringing customers back."

