Heat-related rescues spike on Valley trails as officials warn of temperature dangers

The Brief Valley fire crews performed multiple mountain rescues Saturday, including a technical rope extraction at Camelback Mountain. The Phoenix Fire Department has already responded to 70 mountain rescues in 2026, with a significant spike occurring during the heat wave in March. Safety experts emphasize that the desert environment affects both tourists and seasoned locals, urging hikers to use shade, proper footwear, and cooling devices.



Fire crews spent their Saturday criss-crossing the Valley rescuing hikers in the hot sun.

What we know:

The rescues are just a few of the dozens local fire departments have already responded to so far this year. Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or just visiting the beautiful trails, safety needs to remain the top priority.

Phoenix:

From first-time Arizona hikers like Amanda Reittie Tinerha Carmouche, who said, "I got to TikTok. We were like, we're going to do this and we're going to be successful," to seasoned climbers like Austin, who noted, "we got, like, ropes, you know, carabiners, belay devices, all that stuff," it is better to be safe than sorry on desert trails. Visitor Harri Cozad said they "put on sunscreen, took water, took a few breaks in between."

The Phoenix Fire Department responded to three mountain rescues on April 11, including one at Camelback Mountain where crews had to use a rope system to lower a hiker down a steep slope.

"They could end up going on a house fire or another, even another mountain rescue after this," Capt. DJ Lee said. "So it's very important we keep a close eye on our members."

So far, the department has responded to 70 mountain rescues in 2026, with most of them occurring during March’s heat wave.

Scottsdale:

Scottsdale Fire also rescued a woman experiencing dizziness near Pinnacle Peak.

"Nature doesn't care whether you're an experienced person or a local or a visitor," Jon Minks with the Arizona Hiking Shack said.

Minks has been helping outdoor explorers understand safety and nature’s elements for most of his life and said there are too many incidents each year of hikers not listening to their bodies and ignoring signs.

"Just very bold animal heart. We want to go and we'll push ourselves. The mountain will be there tomorrow, I guarantee it," Minks said.

Dig deeper:

While not all mountain accidents can be prevented, Minks says there are ways to better prepare, such as bringing a water bottle equipped with a mister, an umbrella for shade, and good shoes.

One hiker visiting from Houston for a birthday, said she's more than prepared for the trek.

"I got my phone here just in case I have to call 911," she said.