Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say

A fire broke out in Manatee County on Friday afternoon that could be seen for miles.

Few details have been released, but FOX 13 has learned that the source of the smoke is Aceros America, located at 13838 Harlee Road, Palmetto, FL 34221.

The same scrapyard, where different kinds of metals, plastics and other materials are processed for recycling, caught fire in April.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Aerial view of metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County

According to officials with Manatee County, no injuries have been reported.

Harlee Road is currently closed due to the fire, but the Manatee County Jail is operating normally and inmate visitation is open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.