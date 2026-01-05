Hegseth censures Sen. Mark Kelly after 'illegal orders' video

The Brief Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Jan. 5 he has issued a letter of censure to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly. The censure stems from a video posted to social media where Kelly and other members of Congress called on troops to "refuse illegal orders." In December, the Pentagon announced it was launching a full command investigation into Kelly over "serious misconduct" allegations.



Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced on Monday that a letter of censure has been issued to U.S. Senator Mark Kelly over the Arizona lawmaker's participation in a video that called on troops to "refuse illegal orders."

The backstory:

A video posted on social media last November by Kelly and five other members of Congress told members of the military, "You can refuse illegal orders."

"You can refuse illegal orders," Sen. Elissa Slotkin said into the camera. "No one has to carry out orders that violate the law."

It ends with a military phrase saying, "don't give up the ship."

Trump threatens Kelly with jail time

After the video was released, President Donald Trump threatened the lawmakers with jail time, saying the video was "seditious behavior, punishable by death."

"It’s called SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL. Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL. Their words cannot be allowed to stand - We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

In December, the Pentagon announced it was launching a full command investigation into Kelly over allegations of "serious misconduct."

What they're saying:

On Jan. 5, Secretary of War Hegseth announced the censure, saying that the Department of War "is taking administrative action" against Kelly.

"The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay," Hegseth wrote in an X post. "This Censure is a necessary process step, and will be placed in Captain Kelly’s official and permanent military personnel file."

Hegseth's full statement

"Six weeks ago, Senator Mark Kelly — and five other members of Congress — released a reckless and seditious video that was clearly intended to undermine good order and military discipline. As a retired Navy Captain who is still receiving a military pension, Captain Kelly knows he is still accountable to military justice. And the Department of War — and the American people — expect justice.

Therefore, in response to Senator Mark Kelly’s seditious statements — and his pattern of reckless misconduct — the Department of War is taking administrative action against Captain Mark E. Kelly, USN (Ret). The department has initiated retirement grade determination proceedings under 10 U.S.C. § 1370(f), with reduction in his retired grade resulting in a corresponding reduction in retired pay.

To ensure this action, the Secretary of War has also issued a formal Letter of Censure, which outlines the totality of Captain (for now) Kelly’s reckless misconduct. This Censure is a necessary process step, and will be placed in Captain Kelly’s official and permanent military personnel file.

Captain Kelly has been provided notice of the basis for this action and has thirty days to submit a response. The retirement grade determination process directed by Secretary Hegseth will be completed within forty five days.

Captain Kelly’s status as a sitting United States Senator does not exempt him from accountability, and further violations could result in further action.

These actions are based on Captain Kelly's public statements from June through December 2025 in which he characterized lawful military operations as illegal and counseled members of the Armed Forces to refuse lawful orders. This conduct was seditious in nature and violated Articles 133 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, to which Captain Kelly remains subject as a retired officer receiving pay."

What's next:

FOX 10 has reached out to Sen. Kelly for a statement.