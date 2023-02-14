Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
5
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument

Hit-and-run driver in Castro Valley deliberately hits homeless woman on way to church

By Amber Lee
Published 
Updated February 15, 2023 10:22AM
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Heinous hit-and-run attack on homeless woman caught on camera

Surveillance video shows a hit-and-run in Alameda County, where a man deliberately hits a homeless woman with his vehicle. KTVU's Amber Lee spoke with a witness from this Castro Valley incident.

Castro Valley - New details are surfacing about a hit-and-run in Alameda County that sent an older homeless woman to the hospital.

Surveillance video showed a man deliberately hitting the woman with his car.

The attack happened in the parking lot shared by a church and a supermarket on Grove Way in Castro Valley.

Church employees said they've never seen the driver before and they're shocked by what happened.

Surveillance video showed the driver of a white Nissan Sentra  nearly backing into the woman with a shopping cart in the parking lot.  
They exchanged words. 

Moments later, he circled around, sideswiped her,  and knocked her cane out of her hand.

Then he drove around again, stopped briefly, backed up and rear ended a parked car.

Finally, he appeared to use his car to deliberately hit the woman, causing her to go up the hood and falling to the ground. 
The driver took off.

"It happened way over there.  She ended up over here - that's like 30 feet away," said Aaron Horner, director of community outreach with First Presbyterian Church. 

He said he witnessed the attack when it happened Saturday shortly before 7:30pm,"Like a car revving, vrroom, vrroom, like he was trying to intimidate somebody."

He said the victim is a 77-year-old, hearing impaired homeless woman who attends the church and was walking there to eat a meal that the church serves nightly when she was attacked.

Alameda County Sheriff's Office Lt. Tya Modeste said the woman is lucky to be alive.

"Disgusting.  Someone who is lawless,  someone who does not have compassion or empathy for anyone else,  disregard for life. We want to bring this person to justice to have them be held accountable for it," said Modeste.

The church's program manager, Saundrea Mabrey, said she visited the woman in the hospital and that she was in good  spirits despite a head laceration and bruises. 

"I was stunned, the fact that it was intentional, that hurt," said Mabrey.

Horner said he has a message for the hit-and-run driver:, "Hope you get the help you need. Hurting other people is not it."  

The video does not show the car's license plate. 

Horner said the driver is in his late 20s or early 30s. 

He wore a black and red jersey with flames on his sleeves with a Nike logo in the back. 

He also had on black and red Jordan tennis shoes. 

The Sheriff's Office said the driver faces charges including hit-and-run and vehicular assault .

Anyone with information should contact the Alameda County Sheriff's office.

The anonymous tipline is510-667-3622

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU,  Instagram @AmberKTVU  or Twitter @AmberKTVU 
 