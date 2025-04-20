Helicopter called to rescue woman off Camelback Mountain on Easter Sunday

article

Phoenix firefighters conducted a "hoist operation" to fly a patient off Camelback Mountain on April 20.

Teams were sent to the Cholla Trailhead where they found a woman suffering from an ankle injury about one mile from the base of the mountain.

She said that with her injured ankle, she could not make the trek down to the base.

A Firebird 10 helicopter was called in to fly the patient to safety and then transport her to the hospital.

No firefighters were injured in the rescue operation.

