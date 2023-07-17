Expand / Collapse search
Here are the winning numbers for $900m Powerball drawing

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 9:38PM
Lottery
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 17 have been drawn.

According to the Powerball website, an estimated $900 million is at stake for this drawing.

The winning numbers are: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and 21. The Power Play is 4.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

Arizonans say what they'll do if they won the lottery

FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett asks Arizonans what they'd do if they won the near billion dollar Powerball Jackpot.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Associated Press, was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

Good luck!

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report