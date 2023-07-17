Here are the winning numbers for $900m Powerball drawing

The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing on July 17 have been drawn.

According to the Powerball website, an estimated $900 million is at stake for this drawing.

The winning numbers are: 5, 8, 9, 17, 41, and 21. The Power Play is 4.

Ticket buyers for Monday’s drawing have a chance at either $900 million paid out in yearly increments or a $465.1 million, one-time lump sum before taxes.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot, according to the Associated Press, was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 37 consecutive drawings.

The game’s odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion in November.

Good luck!

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to this report