HGTV’s Ty Pennington, AARP share home design tips to help older adults have ‘better quality of life’

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
7
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Hard Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Aguila Valley, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Freeze Watch
from WED 12:00 AM MST until WED 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Freeze Watch
from THU 12:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, Tonto Basin, Dripping Springs
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 5:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, New River Mesa, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM MST, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County

HGTV’s Ty Pennington, AARP share home design tips to help older adults have ‘better quality of life’

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 
Updated 2:14PM
Lifestyle
FOX 10 Phoenix

Ty Pennington, AARP reveal home improvements designed to help older adults

According to research by AARP, about 75% of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home or community.

LOS ANGELES - As families gather for the holidays, it may be an ideal time to talk about how to best care for your loved ones and how to make their home comfortable and safe. 

According to research by AARP, about 75% of those 50 and older want to stay in their current home or community. 

Home renovation expert and celebrity Ty Pennington says simple home improvements may be needed to make the home ready to age gracefully with its older residents.

"Most houses that we buy are not designed to age into, so we have to modify them," Pennington, known for shows including "Rock the Beach" and "Extreme Home Makeover: Home Edition," tells FOX Television stations. "I want to see any kind of project finish the best way it possibly can." 

Pennington first garnered national attention as the carpenter on the home improvement series "Trading Spaces." Later as host of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," Pennington helped transform hundreds of homes. 

Talk it through and be open

With more than 35 years of professional experience serving and advocating for older adults, AARP caregiving expert Amy Goyer says it’s first important to start talking with your older family members sooner than later.

"Have the conversation early," Goyer says. "Don’t try to talk in the middle of a crisis or wait until mom fell and broke her hip. Try to talk about it beforehand, because you can make gradual changes and have multiple conversations."

fixinghome

Fixing plasterboard on a ceiling. (Photo by DIY Photolibrary/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images)

Pennington and Goyer note it’s important to make sure the right person are part of the conversation and to help loved ones find experts that they feel comfortable with. Plan to do a walk-through and look around now to anticipate future needs.

"Come to the conversation with a few different options of how you want to adjust things," Goyer adds.

Start small

In addition, Pennington and Goyer advise making small changes that can still be impactful at a low cost. 

This could include updating lighting in the house, adding grab bars to different areas, installing smart technology and securing rugs.

Be aware that over time, the family member’s needs and wishes may change. 

Prioritize projects that help them maintain independence

Pennington says homes need to be updated in a way that gives loved ones their independence back. 

"I think all of us want our loved ones to feel like their life isn’t completely over so that they still have a life," Pennington continued. "Time is not always on our side, but I think it’s just about a better quality of life." 

RELATED: Apartment rental prices may finally be falling in US, data shows

It’s important for adults to start asking themself, ‘how hard is it to get into my house?’

Installing ramps and stairlifts, widening the bathroom door, or adding kitchen drawers, handrails, lower shelves, higher toilets and walk-in showers may be the accessibility features required to help them retire at home safely.

Speak honestly and prioritize the budget

The experts say it’s important to have an honest conversation, so they’re comfortable with the project and the money needed.

Amid record-high inflation, Goyer says if money is tight, reach out to local organizations for help or grants. 

Goyer concluded, "Our homes can age gracefully along with us."

AARP is the nation’s largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. You can learn more on updating your home at aarp.com/caregiving