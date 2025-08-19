Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, West Pinal County, East Valley, Gila River Valley, Yuma County, Deer Valley, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Tonto Basin, Superior, Rio Verde/Salt River, Northwest Pinal County, Cave Creek/New River, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Central La Paz, New River Mesa, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Northwest Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Aguila Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Kofa, North Phoenix/Glendale, Southeast Yuma County, Tonopah Desert, Central Phoenix, Parker Valley
5
Extreme Heat Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Extreme Heat Warning
from WED 8:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 7:45 PM MST, Cochise County
Extreme Heat Watch
from WED 8:00 PM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country

High school student dead following school stabbing; ex-police officer sentenced for groping | Nightly Roundup

By
Published  August 19, 2025 6:22pm MST
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Parents on edge after deadly stabbing at Maryvale school; ex-police officer sentenced for groping OnlyFans star; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

1. Police investigating deadly Phoenix school stabbing

Maryvale HS stabbing leaves 1 student dead

Maryvale HS stabbing leaves 1 student dead

What we know:

One student is dead, following a stabbing that happened on the campus of Maryvale High School in Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

Amid the developing situation, some parents gathered at the school.

"He texted and said, 'mom, something happened at school. We're on lockdown. ‘I said, ’I'm coming,'" said Veronica Lizarrega.

Read More

2. Phoenix private school faces scrutiny over bullying claims

All Saints' Episcopal Day School scrutinized over bullying allegations

All Saints' Episcopal Day School scrutinized over bullying allegations

What we know:

Serious concerns surround a private school in Phoenix after a shocking incident was confirmed by a police report obtained by FOX 10.

The backstory:

According to the report, a sixth grade student at All Saints' Episcopal Day School in Phoenix was allegedly forced into a bathroom by older students who stripped him of his clothing. Parents are now questioning how this could happen on campus.

Read More

3. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

What we know:

A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting outside a Phoenix restaurant near 19th Avenue and Northern.

What Police Are Saying:

"The officer gave commands and attempted to deescalate the situation. However, the man started to walk towards him and revealed he was holding a large hatchet," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "The officer continued to give commands and told the man to stop as the officer backed up. The man continued to walk towards him."

Read More

4. Woman stabbed at Arizona university library

Crime scene tape

What we know:

A woman has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing at the University of Arizona.

Local perspective:

University police officials say their officers responded to a 911 call at around 2:12 p.m., and neither the victim nor the male suspect appeared to be U of A students.

Read More

5. Ex-police officer sentenced for groping OnlyFans star

gavel1

What we know:

A former Tennessee police officer has been sentenced for official misconduct.

The backstory:

The man, identified as 35-year-old Sean Herman, was fired from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in May 2024, one day after detectives were made aware of a video that reportedly shows him groping an OnlyFans star's chest.

Read More

A look at your weather for tomorrow 

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/19/25

Evening Weather Forecast - 8/19/25

Get the Full Forecast

Nightly RoundupPhoenixNews