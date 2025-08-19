High school student dead following school stabbing; ex-police officer sentenced for groping | Nightly Roundup

article

Parents on edge after deadly stabbing at Maryvale school; ex-police officer sentenced for groping OnlyFans star; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, August 19, 2025.

1. Police investigating deadly Phoenix school stabbing

What we know:

One student is dead, following a stabbing that happened on the campus of Maryvale High School in Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

Amid the developing situation, some parents gathered at the school.

"He texted and said, 'mom, something happened at school. We're on lockdown. ‘I said, ’I'm coming,'" said Veronica Lizarrega.

2. Phoenix private school faces scrutiny over bullying claims

What we know:

Serious concerns surround a private school in Phoenix after a shocking incident was confirmed by a police report obtained by FOX 10.

The backstory:

According to the report, a sixth grade student at All Saints' Episcopal Day School in Phoenix was allegedly forced into a bathroom by older students who stripped him of his clothing. Parents are now questioning how this could happen on campus.

3. Deadly officer-involved shooting in Phoenix

What we know:

A suspect has died following an officer-involved shooting outside a Phoenix restaurant near 19th Avenue and Northern.

What Police Are Saying:

"The officer gave commands and attempted to deescalate the situation. However, the man started to walk towards him and revealed he was holding a large hatchet," Sgt. Lorraine Fernandez said. "The officer continued to give commands and told the man to stop as the officer backed up. The man continued to walk towards him."

4. Woman stabbed at Arizona university library

What we know:

A woman has been taken to the hospital following a stabbing at the University of Arizona.

Local perspective:

University police officials say their officers responded to a 911 call at around 2:12 p.m., and neither the victim nor the male suspect appeared to be U of A students.

5. Ex-police officer sentenced for groping OnlyFans star

What we know:

A former Tennessee police officer has been sentenced for official misconduct.

The backstory:

The man, identified as 35-year-old Sean Herman, was fired from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department in May 2024, one day after detectives were made aware of a video that reportedly shows him groping an OnlyFans star's chest.

A look at your weather for tomorrow

