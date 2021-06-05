Highway closures in effect for Telegraph Fire burning near Superior

article

State Routes 177 and 77 and closed due to an active wildfire burning in Pinal County, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

The Telegraph Fire is burning three miles south of the town of Superior, but no evacuations have been planned, officials say.

The fire has burned an estimated 1,500 acres after starting Friday afternoon.

SR 77 is closed in both directions between the SR 177 junction in Winkelman and US 70, while SR 177 is closed between US 60 in Superior and SR 77 in Winkelman.

More wildfire news

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: