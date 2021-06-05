Evacuations ordered for 7,000-acre Mescal Fire burning near Globe

Evacuation orders have been issued for the Mescal Fire, a fast-spreading wildfire burning in Gila County.

The fire, which broke out on June 1, is burning 16 miles southeast of Globe and has destroyed an estimated 7,000 acres. It has been 5% contained as of June 4.

Residents in the El Capitan area east of State Route 77 are being asked to evacuate due to the approaching flames.

Helicopters and air tankers are being used to control the Mescal Fire, which has spread onto the San Carlos Apache Reservation.

An evacuation center has been set up at Lee Kornegay School in Miami, Arizona.

