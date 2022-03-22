Hillary Clinton tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

article

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced she tested positive for COVID-19 Tuesday.

"Well, I've tested positive for COVID," she tweeted Tuesday. "I've got some mild cold symptoms but am feeling fine. I'm more grateful than ever for the protection vaccines can provide against serious illness. Please get vaccinated and boosted if you haven't already!"

Clinton added that her husband has tested negative.

"Bill tested negative and is feeling fine," she added. "He's quarantining until our household is fully in the clear. Movie recommendations appreciated!"

Clinton made her announcement hours after White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she tested positive for the virus for a second time, adding that she will not travel with President Joe Biden on his upcoming trip to Europe to talk with NATO leaders. She said that Biden has tested negative for the virus.

"Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning," she tweeted Tuesday. "That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe."

Psaki added that she had two socially-distant meetings with Biden Monday and he is not considered a close contact based on the guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last week, second gentleman Doug Emhoff tested positive for COVID-19. Vice President Kamala Harris tested negative but curtalied her schedule as a result of her husband’s positive test.

RELATED: New COVID-19 variant popping up in Europe, Asia worries scientists of uptick in US

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in US, rising in Europe and Asia

According to CDC data, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths all continue to trend downward after a winter surge fueled by the omicron variant.

The 7-day moving average for cases hovers around 27,000. That's down from when the number hovered around 809,000 in mid-January.

Fully vaccinated and boosted people have a high degree of protection against serious illness and death from COVID-19, particularly the most common and highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Though COVID-19 cases have fallen markedly since the winter's surge, a coronavirus resurgence in Asia and Europe sparked by the BA.2 sub-variant has raised questions about America's pandemic future.

Scientists have warned about the possibility of new variants throwing a wrench in plans to return to "normal," although face mask and vaccine restrictions and regulations have already been lifted nationwide.

"In terms of early studies, we have not seen any studies that suggest it’s more severe, nor have we seen studies that suggests that it will evade our vaccines any more so than omicron has already – and, in fact, that our vaccines will work just like it has with omicron," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said at a February White House COVID-19 response team briefing.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

Advertisement



