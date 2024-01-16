Historic lighthouses on Lake Michigan covered in ice

Historic lighthouses along the shores of Lake Michigan were covered in thick ice on Monday.

Waves hit the lighthouses in St. Joseph, Berrien County, causing ice to form around the buildings. Nathan Voytovick of Nate’s Dronography captured drone footage showing the St. Joseph North Pier and its inner and outer lighthouses, entirely coated in ice.

Meanwhile, ice pancakes were forming in the water.

Dangerously cold temperatures impacted Michigan, as well as much of the Midwest over the holiday weekend.