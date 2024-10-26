Hit-and-run crash leaves 1 man dead and a 19-year-old in jail for DUI and manslaughter
PHOENIX - One man is dead and another is in jail after a hit-and-run crash on Oct. 26.
The crash happened near the intersection of 58th Drive and Encanto Boulevard.
Police say 51-year-old Aquileo Najera was pronounced dead at the scene around 6:00 a.m. in Phoenix.
An investigation led detectives to 19-year-old Jesus Enrique Renteria Arroyo. He was located at a nearby residence and taken into custody.
Preliminary reports indicate Renteria Arroyo ran a stop sign heading southbound on 58th Drive when he collided with Najera's vehicle, heading eastbound.
Renteria Arroyo was processed for DUI and charged with manslaughter, among other charges.
According to a release by Phoenix Police, Renteria Arroyo admitted to being under the influence at the time of the crash.
An investigation is underway.