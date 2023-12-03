Hit-and-run driver leaves Phoenix man for dead on the road, PD says

Phoenix Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a pedestrian was left for dead on the road on Dec. 2, police say.

At around 6:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man lying in the road near 36th Street and Thunderbird Road. When they got there, they found 28-year-old Aron Moreno.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Early information indicates a vehicle was traveling west on Thunderbird Road and struck pedestrian Moreno. The vehicle did not remain on scene. Details about the collision remain part of the ongoing investigation," says Phoenix Police Sgt. Melissa Soliz.

Phoenix Police did not release information about the suspect or their car.

Anyone with information should contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO. Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446). You can remain anonymous.

Map of where the incident happened: