Hit-and-run driver sought in motorcyclist's death: Phoenix PD

Police are looking for a driver accused of hitting and killing a motorcyclist in north Phoenix.

According to police, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 near 13th Street and Thunderbird Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Katerina Penrose with serious injuries. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The car involved in the crash fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators say Penrose was heading westbound on Thunderbird when a car turned left in front of her, "causing her to take evasive manuevers resulting in the collision."

"All other details about what led up to the collision will be determined through the accident reconstruction process," police said.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Area where the crash happened