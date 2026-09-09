Hit-and-run driver sought in Phoenix crash that killed man

The Brief DeWayne Lewis, 57, died at the hospital after he was hit by a white SUV on Sept. 8 near 5th Avenue and Indian School Road. Police say the driver of the SUV fled the scene after the crash. Anyone with information should call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.



A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street in Phoenix, and police say they are now looking for the alleged hit-and-run driver.

What we know:

At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, Phoenix police say 57-year-old DeWaynbe Lewis was crossing Indian School Road near 5th Avenue when he was hit by a white SUV heading eastbound.

First responders found Lewis lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say the driver of the SUV fled the scene before officers arrived.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Map of where the crash happened: