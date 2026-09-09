Hit-and-run driver sought in Phoenix crash that killed man
PHOENIX - A man is dead after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street in Phoenix, and police say they are now looking for the alleged hit-and-run driver.
What we know:
At 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 8, Phoenix police say 57-year-old DeWaynbe Lewis was crossing Indian School Road near 5th Avenue when he was hit by a white SUV heading eastbound.
First responders found Lewis lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police say the driver of the SUV fled the scene before officers arrived.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Map of where the crash happened:
The Source: The Phoenix Police Department