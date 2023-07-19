Honduran migrant throws 1-year-old girl in the Rio Grande, authorities say

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
11
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 3:55 PM MST until WED 4:45 PM MST, Pima County
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:15 PM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Special Weather Statement
until WED 4:30 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Dust Advisory
from WED 4:11 PM MST until WED 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County

Honduran migrant throws 1-year-old girl in the Rio Grande, authorities say

By Louis Casiano
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
a00d7819- article

In this aerial picture taken on May 11, 2023 clothes discarded by migrants are seen on the US side of the border, across from a migrant camp in Mexico, in Brownsville, Texas. The US on May 11, 2023, will officially end its 40-month Covid-19 emergency

Expand

A Honduran migrant tossed his young daughter into the Rio Grande while trying to illegally cross the southern border from Mexico into Texas, authorities said. 

On July 16, a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety and a Florida Highway Patrol lieutenant assigned to patrol the border under Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star initiative took Miguel Ernesto Nunez-Martinez into custody in Eagle Pass, according to a sworn arrest affidavit.

He is being detained and faces charges of criminal trespass and felony child endangerment, Texas DPS Lt. Chris Olivarez tweeted.

Authorities said they had verbally warned him not to enter the private property on the Rio Grande. The affidavit said the area of Shelby Park is marked with "no trespass" signs, razor wire, shipping containers and fences to deter trespassers, they said. 

ABBOTT MOVES AHEAD WITH FLOATING BORDER BARRIERS ON RIO GRANDE DESPITE LIBERAL OUTRAGE

In a statement, FHP Lt. Michael Mattiza said he "observed a Hispanic male, wearing all black, with tattoos on his neck, through (sic) a child into the Rio Grande River."

migrant.jpg

Miguel Ernesto Nunez-Martinez allegedly threw a young girl into the Rio Grande, Texas authorities said. (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Expand

Authorities described the child as 1-year-old and wearing a pink bow in her hair.

"The child went under the water completely and was obviously in distress and endanger of drowning," Mattiza wrote. 

Nunez-Martinez eventually walked over and grabbed the girl from under the water, authorities said. At the same time, a riverboat saw what was happening and turned around.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The child was crying and visibly terrified," Mattiza said he observed.

Earlier this month, Abbott announced the installation of a "marine barrier installation" along the Rio Grande, consisting of orange buoys and is intended to discourage migrants from crossing the river. The move has prompted criticism from Mexico, saying may violate treaties on boundaries and water.

Read more of this story from FOX News